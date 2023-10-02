Roadies 19: ‘I don’t have any favorites’; what made Sonu Sood say this to Prince Narula?

Roadies 19: Karm Ya Kaand, hosted by the Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is currently on air. The show is entrtaining the aduience with its unique blend of entertainment, adventures, and drama. It is common for viewers to witness gang leaders get into war of words. Since the beginning of the show, there have been numerous times when Prince Narula, Gautam Guulati, Rhea Chakraborty got into heated arguements and the latest episode was no exception.

Prince Narula calls the game 'unfair'

In the most recent episode of Roadies 19, Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty engaged in war of words. Their team had to peform an adveturous task and the latter's gang won the task even though Prince's gang took the least time to complete it. It is because his gang member Himanshu had a few fouls that Rhea's gang was declared the winner. This agitated Prince who called the show biased and unfair. "Yaha pe kuch bhi fair nahi hain abhi," said Prince Narula. To this, Rhea responded, "Guys, jisko jo bokna hain, bolne do, hum fair and square jeete hain, bas. (Let others say what they want, we have won fair and square, that's it)." Furhter addressing Prince's gang members, she said, "Agar tumko game mein vishwas nahi hain toh yaha rehne ka haq nahi hai tumko, agar lagta hain ki cheating huyi hain, toh maat khelo (If you do not have faith in the fame, then you do not have the right to be here. If you think we are cheating, then do not play.)" Sonu Sood intervened to calm Prince down and said, “I don’t have any favourites, go check the cameras if you want.”

Watch a glimpse of the recent episode of Roadies 19 here:

Another highlight of the latest episode of Roadies 19 was the double eviction of Akriti and Bhoomika. The two girls were from Gang Gautam. The two left the show after the other contestants voted Akriti out fo the show. Th etwist was she had to evict a contestant along with herself and she chose Bhoomika. The resaon for choosing her own teammate for eviction was because she faced betrayal on several occasions from her own teammate.

Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand premiered on 3rd June and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 7 PM on MTV and Jio Cinema.

