Roadies 19 Karm Ya Kaand: Host Sonu Sood announces on-ground auditions, hints 'more faces will join him'

Popular youth-based adventurous reality show Roadies is back with its new season and ardent fans of the show are on cloud nine since the new season has been announced. Roadies has carved a niche for itself as a genre-defining adventure reality television show and a clutter-breaking phenomenon for the youth. For the unversed, Bollywood actor, philanthropist, and the host of the previous season of Roadies - Sonu Sood was recently seen in Amritsar gearing up for the next season of Roadies and announcing the most awaited on-ground auditions for Season 19.

Roadies 19 Karm Ya Kaand Promo:

Now, MTV India shared a promo of Roadies 19 Karm Ya Kaand on its official Instagram handle. Kickstarting the season’s audition announcement, the promo shows host Sonu Sood prepping with some sugarcane juice for a journey that promises to be replete with Kaand, referring to the teaser launch, and logo reveal of the show’s latest season – ‘Karm ya Kaand’, which has created a stir amongst excited fans. Not just that – the actor also mentioned some mysterious additions to the upcoming season.

Watch the promo here-

Sonu Sood talks about the upcoming season of Roadies:

Excited about the upcoming season, Sonu Sood said, “MTV Roadies has consistently redefined the meaning of adventure for viewers across the country. I'm thrilled to be back with a new season of MTV Roadies. It’s going to be a thrilling and twisted ride of entertainment, courage, and adventure – I can tell you that!”

About Roadies 18:

Speaking about the last season, Roadies 18 was held in South Africa and was led by actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood, who stepped in as the host for the season. Nandini and Ashish Bhatia were declared the winner of the show. TV personality and model Baseer Ali was also part of Roadies 18.

About Roadies:

The contestants for Roadies are selected based on various criteria such as physical, mental, and emotional capacity. The one who proves excellence in each factor is selected as the contestant on the show. During their stint, the contestants are assigned several gruesome tasks and the one participant who nails all the stunts is declared the winner of the show. In the last few years, the format of the show comprised gangs and their gang leaders, who competed against each other.

With the glorious theme of ‘Karm Ya Kaand’, MTV Roadies season 19 is set to return with its much-anticipated on-ground auditions, giving aspiring candidates a chance to become a part of the greatest journey of their lives.

