Roadies 19: Neerja Punia becomes first transwoman contestant; All you need to know about her

Roadies season 19 kicked off with a bang, and several aspirants are auditioning for this adventurous reality television show. This season boasts an impressive lineup of gang leaders, with Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula, and Gautam Gulati taking on the role. Adding to the excitement, the show welcomes Sonu Sood as the host. The episodes showcase the auditions of numerous aspiring individuals who are eager to secure a spot on the show. The latest audition episode of Roadies featured an exceptional contestant Neerja Punia, a transwoman.

Roadies 19 Promo ft. Neerja Punia:

For the first time, Roadies broke societal barriers and welcomed someone across genders. During the audition, Neerja Punia impressed the gang leaders and host Sonu Sood with her dedication, determination and resilience. She shared how Haryana's awareness and education system is not good, and there are no opportunities. Neerja mentioned that in Haryana, the trans community is considered beggars, and there is no awareness about it. She mentioned that she tries to spread awareness about transgender on social media. Neerja paved her way through all the audition rounds which happened offline.

Watch a glimpse of Neerja Punia's audition here-

Do you know who is Neerja Punia?

For the uninformed, Roadies 19 contestant Neerja Punia is a runway model. She is in her early twenties and hails from Haryana. She transformed herself irrespective of facing severe traumatic prejudices.

About another special contestant:

Along with Neerja Punia, another special contestant was seen during the auditions of Roadies 19. Shubham Chaudhary, model and content creator from Ghaziabad, has been hearing and speech impaired since childhood. Shubham works as a model for fashion designers and big brands. Shubham auditioned along with his friend, who translated his language to the gang leaders and host, Sonu Sood. Shubham is also a YouTuber who posts vlogs of his daily life in Delhi and videos of him singing in sign language.

Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand premiered on 3rd June and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 7 PM on MTV and Jio Cinema.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Roadies 19: Bhoomika Vasishth recalls creating ‘stripping’ videos for limelight, reveals what happened next