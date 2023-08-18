Roadies 19: Prince Narula expresses disappointment in gang, ‘Mein inko har game nahi khela sakta, itne dumb’

Roadies 19, hosted by Sonu Sood is keeping the audience entertained since it premiered 3 months back. From its daredevil stunts, and tiffs between gang leaders, to gang rivalry, viewers are staying glued to the screen to catch the entertainment. The gang leaders of this season are Rhea Chakraborty, Gautam Gulati, and Prince Narula. While war of words and arguments between the gang leaders has been consistent this season, a recent promo shows Prince Narula bashing his gang for disappointing him.

Prince Narula expresses disappointment in his gang

The official Instagram handle of the channel uploaded the latest promo a few hours back. It starts with Sonu Sood standing next to Prince Narula as he starts saying, "Mein na inko har game nahi khela sakta hu, sach batau, itne baare dumb yaar. Aaj take na mere life mein mere paas ayesa gang nahi aaya jisne mujhe har task mein nirash kiya hain. (I cannot make them play every game, to be honest, so dumb. I have not got such a gang ever during my stint who have disappointed me in every task)" His gang listens silently with their head hanging low.

Watch the promo video of Roadies 19 here:

Further Prince continues, "Aaj 4 vote the, tabhhi tumhare gang tie mein hai, sharam karlo kuch yaar. Kya mein aagey ye bhi batau vote kyase karni hai? (There were 4 votes today, still it's a tie for your gang. Shame on you all. Do I have to explain to you how you vote?)" Then he points at a contestant and says, "Tumne use bol rakhhe the (You have told him already)," a girl from her gang nods and says, "Yes sir." Prince continues bashing them and says, "Nahi khelna hai toh ghar chale jao. Ye numbers ke game hai. Wo numbers mein aa gaye toh nikalte hai, tum numbers pe aa gaye toh tabhhi tum jhandu. Show khatam hona hai, yaha pe khai hai, kud jaana. (If you cannot play, then go home. This is a game of numbers. If they come in numbers, they leave, and you all are so stupid. Once the show gets over, there's a ditch, go and jump in it)"

Reaction of netizens

Netizens expressed their opinion in the comment section. Most of them commented that Prince's gang is really dumb and they feel bad for him. One user wrote, "Dumbest decision by team. feel for Prince sir."

Roadies 19 - Karm Ya Kaand airs every weekend at 7 p.m. on MTV and JioCinema.

