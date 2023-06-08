Roadies 19: Prince Narula says new gang leaders Rhea Chakraborty, Gautam Gulati don't understand the show

One of the most popular reality shows of all time, Roadies is back with its new season. The 19th season of Roadies recently held auditions and will soon air on television. A few glimpses of the audition were shared on the promo video released recently. For the unversed, Bollywood actor, philanthropist, and host of the previous season of Roadies - Sonu Sood will reprise the role of the host. Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula, and Gautam Gulati will be the gang leaders of this season.

Tiff between the gang leaders

It's not unusual for gang leaders to fight amongst each other. In the previous seasons of Roadies, the audience witnessed some intense fights between the gang leaders. Recently, it was reported that Rhea Chakraborty refused to shoot after a fight broke out between her and Prince Narula. In a recent interview with Indian Express, Prince Narula revealed that he, Rhea, and Gautam had the "worst of all fights." He said, “Unko mujhe samajhne mein, and mujhe unhe samajhne mein time laga (we took time to understand each other). This is just a show for them but it’s an emotion for me."

Prince Narula on Rhea and Gautam

Prince Narula also shared that the new gang leaders, Gautam Gulati and Rhea Chakraborty, do not understand what Roadies is all about. Talking about his experience from the previous seasons, Prince Narula said, “Earlier, we would have the worst of fights but no one got personal. We were so involved that we would get loud but that never meant we were disrespectful towards each other. The new ones on the show would take time to adapt to the format and the personalities. However, I have always believed in mutual respect and would do so. Baaki unko samajhna padega yeh show hai kya."

The gang leader also shared that he missed his original Roadies Gang Leaders - Neha Dhupia, Raftaar, and Nikhil Chinapa. Talking about their aggression on the show, Prince said, "If Kohli (Virat Kohli) is not aggressive on the field, he’ll never be himself. He loves the game, and similarly, we love the show. If others cannot understand that, I cannot change myself."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Charu Asopa opens up on co-parenting Ziana with estranged husband Rajeev Sen