Roadies 19: Prince Narula threatens Rhea Chakraborty, actress refuses to shoot with him; Report

The audiences' favorite reality show Roadies is back with its 19th season, and the auditions have already begun. This season features Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula, and Gautam Gulati as gang leaders, whereas Sonu Sood has stepped in as the host of the show. Roadies has carved a niche for itself as a genre-defining adventure reality television show and a clutter-breaking phenomenon for the youth. Speaking of the 19th season, Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand, the show looks more adventurous, entertaining, and promising. Now, as per the latest reports, things are not going well between the three gang leaders.

The SHOCKING tiff between Roadies 19 gang leaders:

According to an India Today report, Roadies 19 gang leaders recently got caught in a crossfire as a huge fight erupted on the sets between them. The sources close to Roadies informed the publication about the heated argument that took place on the sets of the show. As per the report, Prince Narula has been trying to start an argument with the other gang leaders, Gautam Gulati and Rhea Chakraborty, ever since the show began. Gautam was able to diffuse the situation owing to his calm demeanor, and so did Rhea. But, during an incident, Prince allegedly spoke disrespectfully to Rhea and threatened her.

Due to his disrespectful behavior, Rhea Chakraborty made a complaint to the crew, and the shooting was subsequently halted. Prince also exited the set of Roadies 19. It is said that Prince later apologized to Rhea, but she did not accept it. Reportedly, Rhea and Gautam have refused to continue the shooting with Prince.

When Prince said he is 'not supporting anyone':

Earlier, Prince lent his support to Rhea Chakraborty but later, he clarified that he was misquoted on Twitter. The actor said, "Hi everyone, some newspapers, and portals are writing headlines about me that Prince Narula is supporting someone. I am not here to support anyone. I am only doing my work and I believe in being professional. I have come for Roadies and not to support anybody's comeback."

"I believe you all are smart enough to support whom you all want to. These portals are writing twisted headlines, I want to clarify I am not supporting anyone or disrespecting anyone. I am here for the audience and their support and nothing else," he added.

With the glorious theme of ‘Karm Ya Kaand’, Roadies season 19 will soon air on MTV.

