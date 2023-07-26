Roadies 19 Promo: Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty get into ugly fight

Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand's journey is on in full swing with the top 30 contestants, who are experiencing a rollercoaster ride of drama, adventure, and thrill. Known for its unique blend of adventure and reality, Roadies has become a trendsetter and an unmatched phenomenon among the youth. The show has been in the headlines ever since it premiered. Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula, and Gautam Gulati are seated as the gang leaders for this season while Sood takes on the role of the host. Now, gang leaders Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty, who were performing in an alliance for the past two weeks, were seen going against each other in the recent promo.

Roadies Season 19: Karm Ya Kaand Promo:

A few hours ago, MTV Roadies shared a new promo of Roadies Season 19: Karm Ya Kaand on its official Instagram handle. The promo starts with gang leaders performing for the live audience in Patiala. Later, during a task, two contestants were seen arguing over a task when gang leader Prince Narula interrupted and taunting indirectly to Rhea Chakraborty, he said, "Inko na apni chize fair lagti hai (They only consider their actions fair)" Rhea asked Prince, "Kiski baat kar rahe ho? (Whom are you talking about?)" Prince replied, "Aapki baat kar rha hu main (I'm talking about you)" Rhea then warned him, "Tameez mei reh (Behave politely)" Prince replied, "Aap bhi kameez mei raho (Even you behave politely)."

Watch Roadies Season 19: Karm Ya Kaand Promo promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Roadies mein aayi entertainment ki leher, lekin takraar abhi bhi jaari hai T.A.C. @theayurvedaco MTV Roadies - Karm Ya Kaand, co-powered by @wildstoneofficial, every Sat-Sun at 7PM only on MTV & JioCinema."

In the latest episode of Roadies 19, Gautam Gulati’s team won the task. However, gang Rhea Chakraborty and gang Prince teamed up and voted out two of gang Gautam’s contestants. Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand premiered on 3rd June and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 7 PM on MTV and Jio Cinema.

