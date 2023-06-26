Roadies 19: Rhea Chakraborty opens up on battling stigma and judgments after Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Roadies season 19, titled Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand, recently made a comeback and has taken the television screens by storm. Known for its unique blend of adventure and reality, Roadies has become a trendsetter and an unmatched phenomenon among the youth. The show has been in the headlines since its launch because of the intense rivalries between the gang leaders and the extraordinary contestants. This season features an impressive lineup of gang leaders, including Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula, and Gautam Gulati, who bring their uniqueness to the show. Adding to the excitement, Sonu Sood has taken the seat of host.

Rhea Chakraborty talks about her struggles:

In the latest audition episode, contestant Shuly Nadar courageously shared her experience of facing criticism related to colourism. This is when Rhea Chakraborty opened up about how she had to cope with a difficult period of her life. Rhea revealed that she faced a barrage of judgments and labels from people around her. However, she made it clear that she refuses to let those labels define her.

Rhea Chakraborty added, "A lot of people will say a lot of things. I have been labelled with many names, and many things have been said about me. But will I accept those labels? Kya main unke wajah se apne life mein rukungi? Bilkul bhi nahi. Let them go. Kon hai woh (Should I stop living my life because of others? Not at all. Who are they?)"

Gang leaders get emotional:

Shuly Nadar, a talented athlete and contestant, bravely opened up about her harrowing experiences of being in an abusive relationship and the additional hardships she faced due to her skin colour. Her story left Gautam Gulati, Prince Narula, and Rhea in tears. Rhea motivated Shuly and said, “Nothing is wrong with your colour, you are absolutely beautiful and strong. You deserve the best in life and jo bhi aapke sath hua, woh aapki galti nahi hai, unki galti hai (Whatever bad has happened to you is because of them).”

For the uninformed, Rhea, who was last seen in the 2021 thriller Chehre with Amitabh Bachchan, made a comeback through Roadies. Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand premiered on June 3, and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 7 PM on MTV and Jio Cinema.

