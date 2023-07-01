Roadies 19: Rhea Chakraborty opens up on ‘being labelled names’ as contestant recalls being abused

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to racism and abuse

Roadies 19, one of the most popular shows on television, which enjoys a fan base among the youth of the country recently selected the last 10 contestants for this season. The audience has already witnessed several spats and arguments between the judges. The judges for this season are Gautam Gulati, Rhea Chakraborty, and Prince Narula. The show is hosted by the Bollywood actor Sony Sood.

Rhea Chakraborty breaks down

Recently, in one of the episodes, a contestant opened up about her experience of facing abuse and racism. The contestant shared that was only 13 years old when she fell in love with a guy who was six years older than her. One evening, the guy asked her to sit on his lap to make him feel better and grabbed her waist. While she was too little to understand what was happening, a guy remarked, "Tera jo color hai na, there se koi shaadi nahi karega, na tereko koi dekhega. Tere jayesa 100 log aate hai mere paas, so kar jaate hai." Judge Rhea Chakraborty constantly wipes her tears as she listens to the contestant. Gautam Gulati is also seen wiping his tears. Sonu Sood, Gautam Gulati, and others were also visibly moved.

Rhea Chakraborty recalls being labeled 'a lot of names'

Rhea Chakraborty, known for her roles in the entertainment industry, bravely addressed the issue of being labeled and judged by society. She shared her own encounters with derogatory remarks and the emotional toll it took on her. The actress said, "A lot of people say a lot of things. People have told me a lot of things as well. The kind of names they gave me, the things they said about me. But kya main unki wajah se woh cheez manugi (should I accept what was said about me)? Kya main unke wajah se apne life mein rukungi? Bilkul bhi nahi… (Because of them, will I stop living my life? Not at all). Will I give any strength to their voice? You are beautiful."

The contestant then walks up to hug Gautam Gulati and asks him to not cry as he was seen wiping tears. She also hugs the other judges and Rhea shakes her hands and says, "Only smiling, fighting, surviving, and showing these people who we are."

(If you are struggling with abuse or you know someone who goes through abuse, please reach out and report it. There are many helplines available for the same)

