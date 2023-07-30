Roadies 19: Rhea Chakraborty tells Prince Narula ‘Tameez mein reh’ during verbal spat; Find out what happened

Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand is currently on air and the most viewed show is proving to be an enthralling journey for the contestants. The show has been making headlines ever since it premiered; sometimes for the ugly fights between the gang leaders, while other times for tiffs between the contestants or the tasks they perform. The current season, hosted by Sonu Sood has three gang leaders, Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty, and Gautam Gulati. However, in the most recent episode, the show won over the audience for a different reason. Prince Narula gave a heartwarming tribute to the late singer Sidhuu Moosewala.

Spat between Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty

Gang leaders getting into fights is not uncommon in Roadies. This season, the viewers witnessed too many serious fights from the start of the season. Now, in the most recent episode, Prince and Rhea got into a spat during an assignment. Rhea was seated with her team and Prince was with his when the task was ongoing. Initially, one of Gautam's gang members, Himanshu was performing the task when members from Prince's gang accuse him of cheating. After hurling accusations at each other, Prince was heard saying, "Bhai, inko na apni cheezein fair lagti haai." Then Rhea said, "Tameez se reh." Prince quickly hit back and told Chakraborty, "Aap bhi tameez mein raho." Then Rhea continued, "Shang se baat kar, tu chal." Prince got up and said, "Chalo niklo."

Watch the promo of the episode here:

Prince Narula pays tribute to Sidhu Moosewala

On Saturday, the show invited a live audience which brought the popularity a notch higher as they became an important part of deciding the fate of the Roadies. With the live audience in front of them, three gang leaders gave their best to motivate their gang. While Gautam Gulati appealed to the audience to vote for the strongest, Rhea Chakraborty said, "Bohot mehnat kiya hum saab ne ki aap log ko impress kar paye, so jo aapka dil jeet jaye, uske liye vote zaroor karey." The show started with a bhangra performance by Gang Rhea, Gang Gautam, and Gang Prince for the 'Wakhra Swag' assignment. However, Prince's was no ordinary performance as during the assignment, he paid tribute to the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

