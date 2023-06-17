Roadies 19: Shiv Thakare joins Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati, Rhea Chakraborty as gang leader; Fans REACT

Roadies is undoubtedly one of the most popular adventure-based reality shows that particularly enjoys a youth fan base. The 19th season of the show, Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand begin its adventure-packed season earlier this month. Sonu Sood returned to host the show, and this season has Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati, and Rhea Chakraborty as gang leaders. The recent episodes are showing the grand auditions held in different cities. Recently, a promo video created buzz that Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare will be seen in the show.

Shiv Thakare in Roadies 19

Yesterday, MTV took to its official social media handle on Instagram to upload a photo that shows Shiv Thakare seated with Sonu Sood and the other gang leaders. While Sonu Sood is in the middle, the four of them stood by his side. Uploading the photo, the platform wrote, "Bohot intezaar kar rahe the na, lo dekho aapka apna Shiv aa gaya." The buzz started when a few days back a promo was released that showed a contestant entering the show with Shiv Thakare's mask on. Soon speculations started that Shiv will be seen in Roadies 19 and a few days back reports confirmed that the former Bigg Boss 16 contestant will be seen as a guest gang leader on the show. Apparently, Shiv shot for the episode before he left for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Take a look at the post here:

About Roadies 19

Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand premiered on June 3, and it has already kept the viewers hooked with the frequent fights between the gang leaders. Prince Narula who was the gang leader in the previous episodes of Roadies shared a few days back that this show is an emotion for him, and it is not his fault if the other gang leaders do not understand it. Roadies 19 airs every Saturday and Sunday at 7 PM on MTV and Jio Cinema.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Launch: Salman Khan looks handsome as he arrives in style on sets