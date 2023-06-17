Roadies 19: Shiv Thakare joins Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati, Rhea Chakraborty as gang leader; Fans REACT

Shiv Thakare, who is currently busy shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 in South Africa will be seen in Raodies 19 as a gang leader.

Written by Shaibalina Choudhury Published on Jun 17, 2023   |  01:29 PM IST  |  328
Shiv Thakare Roadies 19
Shiv Thakare joins Roadies 19 gang leaders (PC: MTV Instagram)

Key Highlight

Roadies is undoubtedly one of the most popular adventure-based reality shows that particularly enjoys a youth fan base. The 19th season of the show, Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand begin its adventure-packed season earlier this month. Sonu Sood returned to host the show, and this season has Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati, and Rhea Chakraborty as gang leaders. The recent episodes are showing the grand auditions held in different cities. Recently, a promo video created buzz that Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare will be seen in the show. 

Shiv Thakare in Roadies 19

Yesterday, MTV took to its official social media handle on Instagram to upload a photo that shows Shiv Thakare seated with Sonu Sood and the other gang leaders. While Sonu Sood is in the middle, the four of them stood by his side. Uploading the photo, the platform wrote, "Bohot intezaar kar rahe the na, lo dekho aapka apna Shiv aa gaya." The buzz started when a few days back a promo was released that showed a contestant entering the show with Shiv Thakare's mask on. Soon speculations started that Shiv will be seen in Roadies 19 and a few days back reports confirmed that the former Bigg Boss 16 contestant will be seen as a guest gang leader on the show. Apparently, Shiv shot for the episode before he left for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. 

Take a look at the post here:

About Roadies 19

Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand premiered on June 3, and it has already kept the viewers hooked with the frequent fights between the gang leaders. Prince Narula who was the gang leader in the previous episodes of Roadies shared a few days back that this show is an emotion for him, and it is not his fault if the other gang leaders do not understand it. Roadies 19 airs every Saturday and Sunday at 7 PM on MTV and Jio Cinema.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Launch: Salman Khan looks handsome as he arrives in style on sets

About The Author
Shaibalina Choudhury
Shaibalina Choudhury

With a master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has always been interested in writing and telling s... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!