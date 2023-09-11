Roadies 19: Sonu Sood’s twist shocks everyone; Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty, Gautam Gulati form new gang

Roadies 19, which is hosted by Sonu Sood, has been keeping viewers entertained for the past three months. The show has been full of exciting challenges, arguments between team leaders, and competition between the different teams, which has been holding the audience's attention. This season, the team leaders are Rhea Chakraborty, Gautam Gulati, and Prince Narula. While there have been frequent disagreements and arguments between the team leaders throughout the season, there have been several instances of gang leaders lashing out at their teams. However, the most recent episode of the show shocked everyone.

Twist in the most recent episode of Roadies

In the show, the host Sonu Sood had previously asked the leaders of the groups to choose their favorite contestants from their teams. The episode that aired on September 9, it started with Sonu Sood saying that, except for the chosen contestants, the other members of the groups were no longer part of those groups. This shocked everyone. Sonu Sood then asked the group leaders to pick their top contestants. Rhea picked Rishab, Gautam chose Prakram, and Prince selected Ashika. For the next challenge, the group leaders and the three chosen contestants were told to create new teams. They were taken into a forest where Sonu revealed that there was a hidden Roadie behind each tree, and these Roadies were wearing masks. Ashika, Prakram, and Rishab had to solve clues given by the group leaders to recruit these hidden Roadies for their new teams. However, the total number of team members remained the same as before.

Check out one of the newly formed gangs:

At the end of the episode, it was revealed which Roadies would be in each gang. Rhea's gang had Rishab, Tanu, Pallavi, Abhirup, Rajveer, Shayan, and Vashu. Gautam's gang included Prakram, Bhoomika, Akriti, Sachin, and Joginder. And Prince's gang had Ashika, Siwet, Piu, Priyanka, Prem, and Himanshu.

In the episode that aired on September 10, Sonu Sood introduced a new challenge, which was a wrestling match consisting of three rounds. Gang Rhea emerged as the winner of this challenge because Pallavi, Vashu, and Rishab won their respective rounds in the match.

Roadies 19 airs on MTV and Jio Cinema every Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm

