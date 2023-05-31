Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand: Karan Kundrra shows support for Prince Narula ahead of the new season

The highly anticipated 19th season of Roadies, titled Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand, is all set to make a comeback. Known for its unique blend of adventure and reality, Roadies has become a trendsetter and an unmatched phenomenon among the youth. The makers of Roadies 19 recently released exciting promos showcasing the gang leaders and offering a sneak peek into the auditions. This season has a stellar lineup of gang leaders including Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula, and Gautam Gulati, while Sood takes on the role of the host.

Karan Kundrra shows support for Prince Narula:

As Roadies season 19 is all set to premiere on 3rd June, former Roadies gang leader Karan Kundrra took to Twitter to express his support for current gang leader Prince Narula. The camaraderie between Karan and Prince has been evident in previous seasons of Roadies, as they share a strong brotherly bond. Their dynamic as gang leaders have left a lasting impression on the show and its fans. Taking to his Twitter handle, Karan tweeted, "Abh Kaand se Karega @princenarula88 sab ka swaagat at @MTVRoadies Karm ya Kaand! Teri Jeet Meri Jeet Teri Fateh MERI FATEH!!! @MTVIndia."

Take a look at his tweet here-

Netizens took over the comment section of this tweet and praised Karan and Prince's bond. A user wrote, "Brothers for life Prince and Karan," another user commented, "My forever favorite bond PriRan," another netizen wrote, "Brothers for life," and so on the comments continued.

About Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand:

Along with Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula, and Gautam Gulati, Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover has also joined the season as one of the gang leaders. However, it is not yet confirmed whether Ashneer will be seen as the gang leader for the entire season or not. Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand will premiere on 3rd June and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 7 PM on MTV and Jio Cinema.

