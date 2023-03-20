Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand: Makers drop teaser and announce auditions for new season; Watch

Popular youth-based adventurous reality show Roadies is back with its new season. Ardent fans of the show were waiting with bated breath for the new season of the show. For the uninformed, the contestants for Roadies are selected based on various criteria such as physical, mental, and emotional capacity. The one who proves excellence in each factor is selected as the contestant on the show. During their stint, the contestants are assigned several gruesome tasks and the one participant who nails all the stunts is declared the winner of the show. In the last few years, the format of the show comprised gangs and their gang leaders, who competed against each other.

Makers announce Roadies new season:

After 18 successful seasons, the makers have now announced the 19th season of Roadies. Today, the makers shared the first teaser of Roadies' new season which is titled Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand on its official Instagram handle. The makers have announced that the auditions for the upcoming season will soon begin in several cities. The caption of this teaser read, "Kaha tha na hum sun rahe hai Time aagaya hai apne andar ke Roadie ko jagane ka kyuki Roadies auditions are finally back Ab karlo khud ko ready because we are coming to your city #MTVRoadies #MTVRoadies19 #MTVRoadiesAuditions."

Watch the teaser here-

Fans react:

Fans have taken to the comment section and have expressed their excitement for the upcoming season. While some even expressed their wish of seeing their favorite gang leader in the show. One fan wrote, "We want karan kundrra as gang leader again," while another fan wrote, "we want the og gang leaders back praying karan , rannvijay sir, prince and neha ma’am come back."

Roadies is popularly known for providing a platform to celebrities like Rannvijay Singha, Ayushmann Khurrana, Prince Narula, Bani J, Varun Sood, and many others. Speaking about the last season, Roadies 18 was held in South Africa and was led by actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood, who stepped in as the host for this season. Nandini and Ashish Bhatia were declared the winner of the show. TV personality and model Baseer Ali was also part of Roadies 18. Baseer is now a part of Ekta Kapoor's hit show Kundali Bhagya.

