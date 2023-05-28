Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand new promo features THIS Shark Tank India judge with Prince, Rhea and Gautam; Watch

The popular adventurous reality show, Roadies is back with its 19th season, Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand. This genre-defining adventure reality television show is popular among the youth. The show typically revolves around gangs and gang leaders who compete against each other to perform different daring tasks. This season features Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula, and Gautam Gulati as gang leaders, whereas Sonu Sood has stepped in as the host of the show. Speaking about this season, the makers released a new promo that has garnered a lot of attention.

Recent promo of Roadies features Ashneer Grover

The makers released the first promo of the season in March announcing the auditions for Roadies 19 to be held in different cities. On Saturday, the latest promo was released which shows a 'contestant auction' and promises to be super entertaining as it adds new elements of drama, argument, and new faces. The first few seconds of the clip give the viewers a glimpse of the audition rounds, where an individual wearing a mask of the Bigg Boss contestant Shiv Thakare walks in and greets the judges. Then the host Sonu Sood announces that there will be an auction for the contestants and the judges begin the auction. Then the video shows the judges, Prince, Gautam, and Rhea getting into a tiff. Prince tells Rhea, "Tum karo task," to this Rhea replies, "Awaaz neeche." Amidst all this, fans get a glimpse of Shark Tank India 1 judge Ashneer Grover. He is heard saying to one of the contestants, "Bheek hi mang raha hai na. Bhai le lo mereko."

Watch the promo here:

Fans react

Fans expressed their surprise seeing Ashneer on Roadies. Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "Ye kya kar raha hai yaha?" Another commented, "@ashneer.grover sir kis line m aa gaye aap?" Another comment reads, "Ashneer dikh gaya hume toh." They surely cannot wait to see the episode on air.

