Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand: Rhea Chakraborty turns gang leader, says 'Aapko kya laga mei vapis nahi aaungi'; Watch

The audiences' favorite reality show Roadies is back with its 19th season, and the promos featuring the gang leaders are rolling out back to back. The show has fans in a tizzy with host Sonu Sood’s recent mysterious hint at new faces joining the upcoming season! Roadies has carved a niche for itself as a genre-defining adventure reality television show and a clutter-breaking phenomenon for the youth. Speaking of the 19th season, Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand, the show looks more adventurous, entertaining, and promising than its previous seasons and the prominent faces are seen joining the upcoming seasons as gang leaders.

Rhea Chakraborty turns gang leader of Roadies 19:

The makers of Roadies 19 dropped a new video on MTV India's official Instagram handle and revealed the identity of another gang leader. After Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati, actress Rhea Chakraborty has turned a gang leader in Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand. In the video, we see Rhea says, "Aapko kya laga mei vaapis nahi aaungi? Darr jaungi? Darne ki baari kisi aur ki hai. Milte hai auditions pe." The caption of this video read, "Sambhal ke rehna hai ya darr ke? Jo bhi ho ignore nahi kar paoge! Get ready for the auditions of MTV Roadies - Karm Ya Kaand."

Watch the video here-

Speaking about the last season, Roadies 18 was held in South Africa and was led by actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood, who stepped in as the host for this season. Nandini and Ashish Bhatia were declared the winner of the show.

About Roadies:

The contestants for Roadies are selected based on various criteria such as physical, mental, and emotional capacity. The one who proves excellence in each factor is selected as the contestant on the show. During their stint, the contestants are assigned several gruesome tasks and the one participant who nails all the stunts is declared the winner of the show. In the last few years, the format of the show comprised gangs and their gang leaders, who competed against each other.

With the glorious theme of ‘Karm Ya Kaand’, MTV Roadies season 19 is set to return with its much-anticipated on-ground auditions, giving aspiring candidates a chance to become a part of the greatest journey of their lives.

