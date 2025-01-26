Roadies XX: Contestant breaks down as Neha Dhupia challenges her motivation on show; ‘I have not lost myself in love’

The auditions for MTV Roadies Double Cross are heating up, bringing a mix of raw emotions, fierce competition, and unexpected twists. From emotional stories to fiery showdowns, this week’s auditions showcased why Roadies remains one of the most gripping reality shows on Indian television.

The first duo to take the stage was Nishi Tanwar, a lively anchor from Haryana, and Hemant, a lawyer and budding poet. Nishi, who proudly calls herself a “chhota package bada dhamaka,” found herself in trouble after being accused of trolling Gang Leader Elvish Yadav in one of her Instagram reels. Prince Narula challenged her to win back Elvish’s trust or risk prematurely ending her Roadies XX journey. The intense moment set the tone for a day filled with drama and unpredictability.

The auditions saw glamour meet grit when Shambhavi, a model known for her stint on MTV Dark Scroll, faced off against Anushka, a model-actor from Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, Jai Jani from Rajkot shared an emotional story about losing his brother, a judo medalist, in a tragic accident. His heartfelt words moved the Gang Leaders to tears, with Neha Dhupia breaking down and Rannvijay Singha comforting her. Hartaj, a spirited contestant from Punjab, balanced the emotions with a playful poem, sparking a fun exchange with Prince, who couldn’t resist joining in.

The spotlight also fell on Valance Kundra, an influencer who began creating content after losing his father at 17. He competed against Sameer Ali, a YouTuber who performed a Hyderabadi rap that impressed Rhea and Neha. Valance’s story of overcoming body shaming resonated deeply, earning applause from the Gang Leaders.

As the auditions grew fiercer, tensions rose when Heena, a yoga instructor from Bangalore, squared off against Priya, an internationally acclaimed judo player. The fiery competition took a dramatic turn when Prince expressed his disappointment with Elvish, warning him, “Teri waat mai lagaunga! Phir tu winner nahi hai, tere mai woh dum nahi hai.”

Advertisement

The highlight of the day came when Harsh and Rushali stepped into the spotlight. In a surprising twist, Rushali proposes marriage to Harsh in front of the Gang Leaders. While their chemistry charmed the room, Neha Dhupia raised concerns, suggesting that Rushali’s focus seemed more on her relationship than the competition. When Rushali compared herself to Neha, the actress delivered a hard-hitting response: “The difference between you and me is I have not lost myself in love!”

ALSO READ: Roadies XX: Why did Neha Dhupia warn Rhea Chakraborty 'watch your mouth' during selection process? Here's what happened