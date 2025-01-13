Roadies XX: Prince Narula and Elvish Yadav offer help to contestant Yogesh in THIS way, leaving him emotional; find out

Roadies XX was one of the most anticipated reality shows, with fans eagerly awaiting endless drama and emotions. The most loved adventure show kick-started on January 11, and the premiere episode has already left viewers impressed. However, the moment that netizens have been discussing is the heartwarming gesture by Elvish Yadav and Prince Narula, who combined efforts to assist with a contestant's father's medical expenses. Their kind gesture has been winning hearts.

During the latest episode, dancers Yogesh and Akash appeared on the stage and left the judges impressed with their seamless moves. Meanwhile, Yogesh opened up about his father’s medical issues and the related financial stress. He stated, "The thing is, Dad has a drinking issue. So, Dad had quit drinking for six months. When someone suddenly quits drinking, reactions happen. So, when Dad quit drinking, the nerve in his brain started swelling."

He continued, "When I heard that my father was sick, I just went to him. At that time, my work was not going well. I had nothing. So, I went, and I started shivering because Dad used to be there if I fell sick. And I hadn’t made it back then to see him in that condition."

After listening to his story and struggles, Prince Narula and Elvish Yadav extended their support, mentioning that they would offer financial help to cover Yogesh’s father’s medical expenses. Prince said, "Elvish and I had a talk, and we will help you out with your father's treatment." Narula also encouraged the young dancer to focus on the competition and advised him to start the journey with the mindset of winning. Yogesh thanked them and became teary-eyed.

Advertisement

Roadies XX also features Rhea Chakraborty and Neha Dhupia as gang leaders, while Rannvijay Singha has returned for the new season.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: MTV Roadies XX Promo: Rannvijay Singha reflects on his comeback journey from contestant to host; ‘I’m home’