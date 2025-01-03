Roadies XX PROMO: Contestant's THIS claim about Elvish Yadav leads to fight with Prince Narula; why did latter announce 'koi toofan nahi hai yahan pe'

The new and most anticipated season of Roadies is set to hit the screens sooner than expected. Pinkvilla was the first to report that Elvish Yadav joined the reality show as one of the gang leaders. Now, his addition seems likely to stir more intense drama. Recently, the makers dropped a new promo for Roadies XX, and it has already impressed the fans with a bag full of emotions, fiery confrontation, and fresh energy.

The new promo offers a sneak peek into the upcoming headline-making moments expected to leave viewers on the edge of their seats. Well, the most electrifying moment? It's none other than the major showdown between Prince Narula and Elvish Yadav. The two are seen locking horns after a contestant claims that the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner's fans open up fights in his name. Reacting to the same, Elvish says, "Mere naam pe kaun maar peet karta hai ek dikha (Show me who is beating people in my name)."

Meanwhile, Prince Narula intervenes and comments, "Toofan nahi hai yahan pe koi bhi (there's no one over smart here)." The caption of the promo reads, "Bahut hua intezaar, ab hoga shuru dhoke ka vaar. Toh taiyyar hojao, kyuki rule simple hai: trust no one."

Watch the Roadies XX promo here:

Besides this, the promo clip features a moment that showcases Rhea Chakraborty getting emotional as she breaks down, recalling her struggles in the industry during the years after Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise when she was surrounded by controversy.

In one of the scenes, Neha Dhupia is seen confronting Prince. Apart from that, Prince takes a jibe at Elvish, saying, "Isko darr lagta hai snake se (He is afraid of snakes)."

For the unversed, Roadies XX starts January 11 on MTV India and Jio Cinema every Saturday and Sunday at 7 PM.

