Roadies XX: Why did Neha Dhupia warn Rhea Chakraborty 'watch your mouth' during selection process? Here's what happened

Roadies XX has kickstarted, and the episodes are filled with fun, excitement, and fiery clashes. From gang leaders getting into spats to contestants trying their best to get selected, the show has surely retained its originality. This is the reason the high-octane drama has kept viewers on the edge of their seats.

In a recent episode, Rhea Chakraborty and Neha Dhupia engaged in a competitive argument that quickly grabbed the attention of netizens.

During the task selection process, everything was going smoothly until gang leaders Rhea Chakraborty and Neha Dhupia found themselves in a spat. In a playful moment during the show, Rhea jokingly used a colloquial term to refer to Neha, prompting a surprised reaction from her.

Taken aback by the remark, the Bad Newz actress retorted, "Watch your mouth." Her tone clearly indicated her disapproval of the comment. The unexpected exchange between them showcased the competitive atmosphere of the show.

This incident marks yet another occasion when viewers witnessed headline-worthy reactions from Roadies' gang leaders. Neha Dhupia previously received much media attention for her powerful statement, "It's her choice," during an audition. Similarly, Rhea Chakraborty has not shied away from addressing topics related to body shaming and discrimination.

Undeniably, the latest edition of Roadies is expected to be packed with unexpected turns, cunning betrayals, and intense challenges, pushing the contestants beyond their limits.

It has been over 15 years since Rannvijay Singha became associated with the show. However, he left Roadies after its 17th season, with Bollywood actor Sonu Sood stepping in as his replacement. But Roadies XX marks the return of the OG leader. Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty, and Neha Dhupia are the other gang leaders on the show.

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Elvish Yadav has also joined the show as a gang leader.

For the unversed, last year, Vashu Jain from Rhea Chakraborty’s gang was declared the winner. His journey on the show was all about navigating challenges and rivalries.

