Roadies’s Prince Narula clarifies that he isn’t here to support anybody’s comeback hinting at Rhea Chakraborty

Roadies is one of the most-watched adventure-based reality shows. Several youths from different parts of the country audition for the show every season. The show is back with its new season and fans are super excited since its announcement. For the unversed, Bollywood actor, philanthropist, and host of the previous season of Roadies - Sonu Sood will reprise the role of the host. Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula, and Gautam Gulati will be the gang leaders of this season.

Prince Narula on supporting Rhea Chakraborty’s comeback

Rhea Chakraborty will be making a comeback to the showbiz world with her role as the gang leader in the upcoming season of Roadies. Recently, news reports stated that Prince Narula showed his support to the actress as the singer was quoted saying, “Everyone has a different perception towards it, but one needs the guts to come back on the stage and face people.”

However, Prince Narula took to his Instagram story today and issued a statement where he mentioned that the media twisted his words. He said, “Kuch newspaper wale headline laga raha hai wo mein clear karna chahta hu, wo bol rahe hai mere baare mein ki mein kiske support mein hu. Mein kisike support mein nahi hu, mein apna kaam karne aaye hu, mein bohot professional hu.” He also stated that he is here for Roadies and for the audience, and not to support anyone.

Prince Narula further added, “Support janta karti hai. Mein kisika comback k liye idhar nahi hu, aap bohot samajhdar hai, aapka faisla hai jisko support karna hai aramse kar dijiye.” The singer also asked the newspapers to not twist his words and print only what he says.

Meanwhile, with the glorious theme of ‘Karm Ya Kaand’, MTV Roadies season 19 is set to return with its much-anticipated on-ground auditions, giving aspiring candidates a chance to become a part of the greatest journey of their lives.

