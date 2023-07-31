Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Nakuul Mehta watches Karan Johar’s film over the weekend; Here’s his review

Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was the most anticipated film of the year. Viewers flocked to the theatres over the weekend to witness the magic the filmmaker created with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's romance. While the entire Bollywood is celebrating the success of the film, the fraternity has also joined hands to celebrate it as the movie features many television actors in special appearances. Now, as celebrities watch the movie and share their reviews, Nakuul Mehta took some time off his busy schedule and watched the movie. He shared his review on social media.

Nakuul Mehta reviews Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Taking to social media on Sunday night, Nakuul Mehta uploaded a snap of the movie and wrote an elaborative review. His caption reads "Rocky aur Rani is delightful! Gosh. Made me realize how much I missed our movies. Been over an hour I left the cinemas byut the smile refuses to wear down. @karanjohar in pristine form. glorious writing team @gogo_roy @ishita_moitra @shashankkhaitan @ranveersingh" in a league of his own. Absolute RIOT. @aliabhatt you beauty @anjalideshanand YASSS" Going by the review, it seems the actor is super impressed and enjoyed the movie thoroughly.

Take a look at Nakuul Mehta's post here:

Mouni Roy's review

Mouni Roy also wrote a really long review urging everyone to watch Rocky AUr Rani Kii Prem Kahaani at the theatres. The Naagin actress wrote, "Rocky and Rani is an absolute delight. This family entertainer strikes the perfect balance between fun, sensitivity, and romance making it a must-watch for audiences of all ages." She also gave a shoutout to the actors and wrote, "Ranveer Singh, you are your endearing best. I laughed and cried with you. Alia Bhatt, you light up the screen every time you're on it. You're the beauty and soul of the film" She concluded wishing the entire cast and crew the best and congratulating them on the massive success.

Here's the post Mouni shared:

Ranveer reposted Mouni's review and wrote, "Thank you Mon, this kind of expression of feeling means everyhting."

