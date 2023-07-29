Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Shraddha Arya to Arjun Bijlani; Noticed these TV actors in Karan Johar’s film

One of the much-anticipated films of the year, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released yesterday. The movie is special because it marks Karan Johar's return to directorial chair after almost 7 years. The Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer packed a surprise for its viewers. Some of the biggest names in the TV industry made appearances in the movie. While reports surfaced about the same, there was no official confirmation. Since last night, social media is abuzz with screenshots of audience spotting their favorite stars, Shraddha Arya, Arjun Bijlani, Arjit Taneja, Sriti Jha, Shraddha Arya, Bharti Singh, and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Shraddha Arya, Charti Singh, and Sriti Jha in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Yesterday, Sriti Jha took to social media to express her excitement confirming her appearance in Karan Johar's film. She also uploaded a photo with the filmmaker. She recalled her day on the sets and wrote a long note. Today, Shraddha Arya uploaded a collage with Karan Johar. Her fan pages also uploaded a photo of her on the sets of the movie which Shraddha captioned, '28.07.2022 se 28.07.2023 ka safar'. While it's not clear about their roles, going by the videos doing the round on the internet, it seems they appear in a commercial within the film for Dhanlakshmi Sweets. Comedian Bharti Singh, Sriti Jha, and Shraddha Arya are seen as Pushpa, Jaya, and Roopa respectively playing the role of typical onscreen bahus.

Here's the photo Shraddha Arya posted with Karan Johar:

Arjun Bijlani, Arjit Taneja, and Haarsh Limbachiyaa in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The favorite men of the television, Arjun Bijlani, Arjit Taneja, and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are seen as husbands to Shraddha, Sriti, and Bharti. They are part of the sweet commercial seen in the film. Arjun Bijlani took to his social media to upload a photo with Karan Johar. Kundali Bhagya actress Anjum Fakih uploaded a screengrab from the movie where the actors are seen, and wrote, 'So proud of my fam.'

