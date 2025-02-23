Rohit Roy calls Hina Khan one of the ‘strongest girls’; latter replies ‘Life gave me lemons, I learnt to…’

Actor Rohit Bose Roy and Hina Khan are good friends. Recently, the former took to his official Instagram handle to extend support to the actress amid her battle with stage three breast cancer. Fans of the actors also gathered in the comment section to praise Rohit's heartwarming gesture.

On February 22, Rohit Roy shared a touching post on Instagram, praising actress Hina Khan for her strength and positivity. Along with his message, he uploaded a picture of them together from a past trip to the Maldives. In his caption, Rohit wrote, "This is an appreciation post for one of the strongest girls I know… She’s fighting, and I’m sure she will beat it in due course. But whilst she’s fighting, the smile never leaves her face. More power to you @realhinakhan."

Check out Rohit Roy's picture below:

The picture shows Rohit and Hina posing at a beachside location. Rohit is dressed in a white t-shirt and blue jeans, while Hina looks stunning in a white crop top and a flowy white skirt. The photo was taken in 2021 when both actors visited the Maldives with their families. They happened to meet during the trip and captured this moment together.

Reacting to Roy's post, Khan wrote, "So sweet Rohit. Thank you so very much. Life gave me lemons, I learnt to juggle plz keep me in your prayers."

Fans flooded the comments with love and support for Hina, who is known for her resilience. Many praised Rohit for his kind words and encouragement. "U are absolutely right sir, Hina is really fighting by battling with a disease, even still she is fighting & keeping her smiles on her face she is the source of inspiration for all of us," wrote one user.

For the unversed, it was in June 2024 that Hina Khan revealed her stage three breast cancer diagnosis.