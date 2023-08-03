Rohit Roy reveals calling Karan Johar for work; Here's what happened next

Rohit Roy, one of the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is a popular face in the entertainment world. The actor who started his journey on small screens has climbed up the ladder of success and has made a name for himself in the Bollywood industry. He rose to fame with the Doordarshan television show Swabhimaan, and quickly went on to become a popular face in the 90s. Recently, in a conversation with Siddharth Kanan, the actor opened up about his struggle in the industry.

Rohit Roy called Karan Johar for work

In the interview, the actor made the revelation that he recently called filmmaker Karan Johar for work. He asked the filmmaker why he isn't casting him in any of his movies. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant shared, “I have called people and said that I want to work with you. Recently, I called Karan Johar and said that I have known you for such a long time, I am doing good work, you say that I am doing good work, so why are you not giving me work?” However, after talking to the filmmaker, Rohit realized that everyone is struggling in their own way. He added, “I have realized that there are so many people who are there, who are doing their own thing. Everybody is on their own struggle.” He also recalled that he went through a difficult time during 2013-2014. His career took a dip and he went from working every day to working only 9 days a year.

Take a look at the Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant here:

Then, Rohit jokingly remarked that Karan might cast him after hearing this interview. “Maybe after this interview, Karan will call me and say that I am a part of Rocky Aur Rani Part 2,” he said. When Siddharth Kanan joked that Ranveer would play his sidekick in the film, Rohit said, “That will never happen. He will play my younger brother.”

Rohit Roy on choosing bad work

In the same interview, the Sanjivani actor shared that he became overconfident in his popularity during his television days. He also shared that his choice of films was bad because he thought people would watch everything he would do. “At one point, I was more popular than film stars. I think I became too over confident with that. At that point, I was doing such bad work but it was getting such good TRP, 22, 24, 26. So I started feeling like people will watch whatever I do," concluded Roy.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 47: Mahesh Bhatt-Pooja Bhatt recalling past hardships and more; 3 unmissable moments