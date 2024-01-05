Rohit Shetty calls Khatron Ke Khiladi ’most difficult television show'; Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiya agree

Rohit Shetty, the filmmaker best known for high-octane Bollywood films recently sat down for a candid chat with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiya. Besides the film industry, Rohit Shetty is also loved for his hosting skills on the action-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi. In his conversation with the comedienne and her husband, the filmmaker talked about why he thinks Khatron Ke Khiladi is the most difficult show on television.

Rohit Shetty on why Khatron Ke Khiladi is the most difficult show on television

Bharti Singh asks Rohit Shetty if he is informed beforehand of the stunts that the contestants are assigned on the show. He says, “Yes, we also discuss which contestants would be able to pull them off.” This makes Bharti and Haarsh laugh and the comedienne jokes that they must have discussed about Harsh too.

The director and Khatron Ke Khiladi host revealed a common question that people ask him. He shared that viewers often think that the snakes used in the stunts are fake and they continue asking him if they are real. To this Bharti and Haarsh also add that all the animals used in the stunts are absolutely real.

Bharti shares an anecdote from the sets when they would get scolded if they refused to do a stunt. She shared, “Jo mana karta hain, use itna dant padhta hain… Aur hum aur Haarsh hotel mein aake hamesha discuss karte the ki aap hamesha bolte ho ye team ne kiya hain, itna logon ne kiya, aur aap mana kar rahe ho… Aaj wo cheez samajh aa raha hain.”

"(Those who refuse to do stunts get scolded... Haarsh and I used to discuss how you would always say that the team has put in so much effort... Today, we understand that)."

To this, Rohit Shetty adds, "Aur wo easy show nahi hain, I think television ka sabse difficult show hain Khatron Ke Khiladi. (And it's not an easy show, Khatron Ke Khiladi is the most difficult show on television).”

Further, talking about why it’s so difficult, Rohit Shetty revealed that they used to work 18 hours a day, travel to different cities every day, bear with changing temperatures, do water stunts, and enjoy only one off day a week. He also adds that it is more difficult for the team.

Check out this clip from the last season of Khatron Ke Khiladi:

Bharti Singh reveals getting injured on Khatron Ke Khiladi

The comedienne says that whenever she is with Rohit Shetty, she prays to God more fiercely because of the nature of stunts. The host of Khatron Ke Khiladi reminds her about her injury on sets. Immediately, she jokes that she should be considered a hero now as she got injured while performing a stunt and asks Rohit Shetty to take her name whenever he takes the name of his heroes.

