Rolls Royce to Mercedes Benz, expensive cars Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik owns; PICS

Abdu Rozik, a prominent personality on social media, is now winning the hearts of the masses with his cute looks and down-to-earth behavior in Salman Khan's popular show Bigg Boss 16. Abdu aka 'Chota Bhaijaan' is being loved by the audiences and also by his co-contestants in the Bigg Boss house. He has developed a unique bond with each contestant in the house and talks to everyone. Within a short span, Abdu has become fans' favorite celebrity and netizens are showering love on him for being realistic on this huge platform of Salman Khan's show. Since the premiere episode, Abdu has carved a space in the hearts of the masses with his innocence. Who is Abdu Rozik?

Abdu Rozik, born on 23 September 2003 in Tajikistan, is a Tajik singer, musician, blogger, and boxer by profession. He also holds the record of being the World's Smallest Singer. Abdu had a very difficult childhood and due to a lack of money, he started singing at a very young age to support his parents financially. Due to being short, he was not able to complete his studies as he was body-shamed in school. In 2019, he began his career as a singer and was spotted by another singer in his town. Post this, success kissed his feet and he went on to lend his voice to many hit Tajikistani songs.

How he rose to fame? Abdu was already a popular singer in his country but became world famous when his viral video of eating a 'burger' spread like wildfire on social media. Soon after this, he became a social media sensation and often shared his singing videos with his followers. In 2021, Abdu attended an award function in Abu Dhabi, which was also attended by many popular actors including, Salman Khan. Abdu, in his melodious voice, sang the Bollywood song 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' and dedicated this song to Salman Khan. Impressed by his gesture, Salman hugged him and this video went viral on social media. Apart from Salman, Abdu's Instagram handle is flooded with pictures with many popular personalities.

Abdu Rozik's luxurious car collection:

Abdu Rozik is very fond of luxurious cars and often shares videos of expensive cars on his Instagram handle. Let us take a look at this Bigg Boss 16 contestant's swanky collection of cars: Rolls Royce Termed as one of the most expensive cars, Abdu is a proud owner of a Rolls Royce, and the star singer-boxer has specially customised the number plate of this car and has named it after his name. The Rolls-Royce Ghost has 1 Petrol Engine on offer. The Petrol engine is 6750 cc. It is available with Automatic transmission. Depending upon the variant and fuel type the Ghost has a mileage of 6.33 kmpl. Along with this, it has many other unique features.

Mercedes Benz: Another swanky car in Abdu's collection is the Mercedes Benz. The Mercedes-Benz New C-Class 1997-2022 has 4 Diesel Engines and 6 Petrol Engine on offer. It is available with Automatic & Manual transmission. Depending upon the variant and fuel type the New C-Class 1997-2022 has a mileage of & Ground clearance of New C-Class 1997-2022 is 130mm.