Ronit Boseroy hints at a 'Bhai' betraying him? Who is he talking about, any guesses?

Popular actor Ronit Boseroy is a prominent name in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following. The actor has maintained an active social media presence and often shares updates regarding his life. A few hours ago, Ronit took to his social media handle and shared a cryptic note hinting about being betrayed by a brother. The actor didn't take any name but indicated how he had been deceived by someone close and talked about the importance of being real in a space where everyone is fake. He also expressed his disappointment in the note, which concerned his fans and friends.

Ronit Roy's cryptic note:

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ronit Boseroy shared a picture of a note which read, "Bhai….Bro These words have completely lost their meaning. When someone calls me that I take the word's seriously and then they do to me what I wouldn't do to my enemy. It Hurts …but chalta hai It's their falling. Not mine." In the caption of this post, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi wrote, "Money, status, all materials lost can be regained. Time, love, respect, relationships once lost can never be. At least not to its fullest glory. Why be #fake when you #needtobereal. #respect #yourself #screw #fakelove."

Take a look at Ronit's post here-

Celebs comment:

As soon as Ronit's post was up on the internet, fans took to the comment section of this post and expressed their concern. Ronit's friends from the industry such as Smriti Irani, Rupali Ganguly, and Anuj Sachdeva also commented. While Smriti asked, "Kya hua", Anuj Sachdeva wrote, "You are right..These days these words are used for the heck of it. (Bro.. is like HI.. sorry is like Chill.. relax is like fuck it!)." Rupali Ganguly also shared her sentiments and wrote, "I totally feel u ….Take it with a pinch of salt and move on …. Ekla Cholo re !"

On the professional front, Ronit Boseroy has worked in several popular shows including Adaalat, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, and Bandini among others. He was also seen in a cameo role in the show Swaran Ghar. Ronit also turned host for a crime show titled 'India's Most Sansanikhez Kahaniyaan'.

