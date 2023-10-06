Ronit Roy, Shweta Tiwari aka Mr. Bajaj and Prerna's palpitating chemistry in new PICS sets hearts racing

Ronit Roy and Shweta Tiwari are one of the best jodis of Indian television. Both actors shared crackling chemistry on the popular daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay. They played Prerna and Mr. Bajaj on the show. Both the characters were instant fan favorites. Previously the actors shared a post on their social media together, giving fans a nostalgia about Prerna and Mr. Bajaj's beautiful story. Today, Ronit Roy posted another series of pictures on his Instagram handle hinting over a new project.

Are Ronit Roy and Shweta Tiwari coming together for a new project?

The Kaabil actor posted a series of pictures with Shweta Tiwari with both actors having locked eyes oozing a definite romantic vibe. The actor captioned it, "The fragrance of our passion tells the story of our hearts. Engage with us in these playful moments of romance. Stay tuned!"

Take a look!

In the pictures both the actors seem to share a moment with each other. Dancing with each, the actor shared a cryptic hint about their upcoming venture. In the pictures, Shweta Tiwari is seen wearing a red shimmery sari with a floral hairdo and Rohit Roy wears a tan suit and a black tee. The picture already has the netizens excited. People have reacted to the post by asking whether or not they are coming together in an OTT series or a daily soap.

A fan wrote, "Mr. Bajaj and Prerna." Another fan wrote, "We are in love with these beautiful couple ." A fan commented,"Kasauti zindagi ki Mr Bajaj and wife Prerna Bajaj." Another fan commented, "Osm to see u both again." A fan wrote, "UFFFF...Breathtaking stills... Heart is beating fast...Comeback soon please."

Ronit Roy's brother also posed a comment stating, "Hottest Jodi on Indian TV that’s has stayed the rest of time!"

Shweta Tiwari and Ronit Roy's upcoming projects

Ronit Roy was part of movies in the '90s but rose to fame with his character as Mr.Bajaj. He also played Mihir Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. He played the antagonist in Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil and played a father in Arjun Kapoor's movie 2 States.

Shweta Tiwari has been part of the television industry since the early 2000s. She rose to fame with Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She later ventured into the Bhojpuri film industry and is a popular actress there. She later did television shows like Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Baal Veer, and Begusauri. She was also part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.