Ronit Roy is among the most versatile television actors who ventured into films and carved a reputable place in the industry. He is not only a personality who often pushes the audience into the nostalgic era of television shows but also impresses fans with his acting mettle in several films. While he maintains an active social media presence, this time, the actor posted a practical thought and shared his opinions on one of the big life lessons.

Taking to his social media handle, Ronit underlined how making decisions according to the mind might not prove to be right always. Let us delve more into it.

Ronit Roy's life lesson

It is true that life experiences are the greatest teachers who make an individual capable of standing strong against the odds. Sharing his thoughts on a related aspect, Ronit Roy dropped a post that read, "Just because you fit in, doesn't mean you are in the right place."

Captioning his post, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor wrote, "Be careful! Don’t listen to your mind all the time. The mind plays a lot of games. Pay attention to your instincts and your feelings. If it feels bad or uncomfortable it’s not worth being there." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Check out the post here:

Advertisement

Fans react

Commenting on Ronit Roy's thoughts, one of the netizens remarked, "Very true Mr. Ronit, I agree with you." A fan wrote, "So true ! But sometimes one has to … not everyone is lucky enough to choose."

Another comment read, "Love this! Almost went ‘ughh’! And realised that is how we might jolt ourselves out of situations like this!"

Actress Divya Dutta also reacted to his post and penned, "Fab."

About Ronit Roy

Speaking of his television career, Ronit Roy is known for his stint in Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and Bandini. The courtroom drama Adaalat earned the actor immense recognition and made him a household name.

On the other hand, he has appeared in films such as Student of the Year, 2 States, Shehzada, Kaabil, and many others.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Bharti Singh reveals THIS artist from The Great Indian Kapil Show is her favorite; enjoys lunch with Farah Khan