Roshni Walia gets injured, meets with major accident while riding bike; WATCH

Roshni Walia, who is one of the well-known names in the telly world, suffered a major accident recently when her dress got stuck in her bike. The actress took to her social media account to show the major injury that she suffered on her thigh. The 23-year-old shared her horrifying experience on her Snapchat story and revealed how she suffered this mishap. Roshni shared a glimpse of her injury on her Instagram story which will definitely give you goosebumps. The actress suffered a red chain-like injury on her thigh.

Taking to her Snapchat account, Roshni Walia shared an update on her injury and revealed what went wrong. In her story, she revealed that she has been in immense face after suffering this accident. Roshni even narrated the incident and advised women to avoid wearing loose clothes on bikes. Sharing her health update, she elaborated that she is struggling but is relieved that nothing worse happened.

Take a look at Roshni Walia's injury and statement about her injury-

The Maharana Pratap actor wrote, "Hey loves, quick update-l'm in a lot of pain right now, and I know many of you have been asking how I got this scar. My dress got stuck in the tire and chain of a bike, and it got tangled around my leg until it finally tore. It was a really scary experience. Please be careful and avoid wearing loose clothes around bikes! I'm struggling a lot, but I'm thankful nothing worse happened. Love you all, and thanks for checking in. Stay safe!"

Workwise, Roshni Walia has been a part of several Television shows such as Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, Yeh Vaada Raha and more. Roshni has starred in several web shows and films. She even starred in a few music videos.

Pinkvilla team wishes Roshni Walia a speedy recovery!