Roshni Walia's REACTION after paparazzi compliments her PIC clicked with Aryan Khan is unmissable; Watch

Popular actress Roshni Walia is among the most talented and well-known actors in the entertainment industry. Roshni started her career at a very young age and starred in several shows. She gained immense popularity over the years and has a massive fan following owing to her talent and good looks. With being an actor, Roshni is also a content creator on social media and has a huge number of followers on her Instagram handle. She regularly shares posts videos, and reels and keeps her fans updated regarding her personal and professional life.

Speaking about her social life, Roshni was recently seen partying with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Sohail Khan's son Nirvan Khan and Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahika Rampal on 26 March. In the pictures doing rounds on social media, we also saw actors Nyra Banerjee, Roshni, and others partying with them. Roshni even shared a few pictures with Aryan Khan and others from the bash and captioned them, "About last night."

Take a look at their PICS here-

Roshni Walia's new VIDEO:

On March 29, Roshni was spotted in the city looking beautiful in a stunning pristine white outfit. She donned gorgeous blue heels and completed her look by carrying a pink sling bag. The Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev's fame was all smiles as she posed for the paparazzi for the snaps. Amidst this, the paparazzi complimented Roshni for her picture clicked with Aryan Khan. As soon as Roshni heard the praises, she couldn't stop herself from blushing and looked extremely cute.

Watch the video here-

On the professional front, Roshni Walia has been a part of several shows such as Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Balika Vadhu – Kacchi Umar Ke Pakke Rishte, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, Khauff Begins... Ringa Ringa Roses, Yeh Vaada Raha, Tara From Satara among others. Along with this, Roshni has acted in several films and has also done music videos.

