Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla drop PICS with Aakanksha Singh and other friends as they head for a road trip

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are one of the favourite couples in the telly world. The two often grab the limelight as the lovebirds never fail to express their feelings to each other publicly. Rubina and Abhinav are often spotted going on holidays and spending time together. They also treat fans with dreamy pictures from their vacation. Now, again the couple has stepped out of the house with their friends and are on a road trip.

Rubina Dilaik, who is known to have been maintaining an active social media presence, dropped some fun pictures of her road trip with their friends. Rubina also shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she is seen dancing along with Aakanksha Singh and other friends on a boat. Rubina redefines beauty as she opted for a perfect colourful bodycon short dress for her trip with her friends. There are many other pictures shared by Rubina and Abhinav on their respective Instagram handles.