Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla radiate elegance in maternity photoshoot; Arjun Bijlani drops humorous comment

This weekend, the power couple Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik, who are expecting their first child, delighted fans and followers as they dropped a series of enchanting maternity photoshoot pictures. The duo's breathtaking snapshots caught the attention of Arjun Bijlani who dropped a humorous comment. Check out pictures of the regal photoshoot here.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla unveiled pictures from their stunning maternity photoshoot. The theme of the photoshoot was predominantly white, as the expectant parents posed for the camera, radiating grace and style. Rubina Dilaik exuded charm in an Indo-western outfit, while Abhinav Shukla was the epitome of dapper in his white suit.

Rubina draped a white cloth as a bralette with a one-shoulder style and a skirt with a piece of cloth draped on top as a dupatta. Adding a touch of regal allure, Rubina also adorned herself with beautiful golden jewelry, accentuating the enchanting appearance. The combination of white and golden made the look stand out. Rubina added hair extensions and flaunted a long braid which was also adorned with golden jewelry.

The couple shared the captivating images on their social media accounts, capturing the special phase in their lives. Alongside the images, they shared a heartfelt caption, "You are an indescribable miracle of my life."

An industry friend of the couple, actor Arjun Bijlani commented on the post, saying, "So beautiful, so elegant, just like mumma aao." This comment was inspired by a recent trending reel audio where a woman exclaims, "So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow."

In addition to the enchanting pictures, the couple also treated their fans to a special video from the maternity photoshoot. This video, posted yesterday, provided a glimpse of the photoshoot and showcased the couple's genuine grace.

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik, who rose to fame through their television careers and also participated in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 14, have been sharing their journey to parenthood with their fans and have received tremendous love and support from them.

