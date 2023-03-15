Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla shell out major couple goals with their latest reel

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are one the romantic couples in the entertainment industry. This lovely couple has a huge fan following who adores them. Both Abhinav and Rubina have always been vocal about their relationship and has never shied away from posting mushy-mushy pictures of themselves. Their posts always go viral as soon as it gets posted.

Recently, Rubina took her Instagram handle and posted a reel of herself with her husband Abhinav.

" #blessed", the post read. Rubina is seen in a stunning golden saree with heavy traditional accessories to match her look while Abhinav was dressed in black suit.

Abhinav and Rubina's relationship

Abhinav and Rubina first met each other through a mutual friend and They tied knot in June 2018. Their relation too get through some tough times where this lovely couple was almost on the verge of getting seperated. During Bigg Boss 14, they revealed that they are considering divorce. But when Bigg Boss got over, they thought of giving their relationship a second chance. Since then, they are setting couple goals for the audience.

Career

Rubina made her acting debut from Zee TV show Chotti Bahu and became a household name. She again came to limelight with Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.She also participated in reality shows like- Bigg Boss 14 where she emerged as a winner, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.Abhinav appeared in shows like- Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka and many more. He participated in reality shows like- Survivor India– The Ultimate Battle, Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

