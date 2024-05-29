Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are among the most popular, down-to-earth, and beloved couple in the telly industry. On November 27, 2023, the couple embraced parenthood for the first time and were blessed with twin daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa. A few days ago, on May 27, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's little munchkins turned six months old. It was a special occasion for the couple and they decided to celebrate in a unique way.

It is a known fact that Rubina and Abhinav are globetrotters and frequently travel to hilly regions to enjoy the peace and beauty of nature. Ditching the mainstream celebrations like cake, balloons, and gifts, RubiNav decided to celebrate Jeeva and Edhaa turning 6 months old in the most thoughtful way.

Rubina and Abhinav celebrate their daughters completing 6 months in a unique way

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina chose to plant trees on behalf of their daughters as they have completed six months. Giving a glimpse of it, Rubina took to her Instagram handle and shared a video with her fans and followers. In this clip, Abhinav is seen plowing and planting a tree. Later, Rubina and their daughters are also seen in the video.

Watch Rubina Dilaik's video here-

Sharing this clip, the Bigg Boss 14 winner wrote, "E & J planted tree for their 6month milestone. Local at heart, global at reach." The caption of this post read, "values that matter to us."

Isn't this the most thoughtful way to celebrate? Rubina and Abhinav are amongst those who truly adore nature and celebrated their twins' milestones in a special manner.

About Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

Rubina, who records vlogs and hosts a podcast has often shared on her platform that she was unaware of all the transformations, changes, and experiences a woman suffers while being pregnant and after embracing motherhood.

The Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress invited several women on her podcast, and with them, she discussed tips and suggestions that help women during pregnancy and in their postpartum journey.

Speaking about Abhinav, the actor is fascinated by traveling, trekking, and trying new adventurous activities. He often gives a glimpse of his adventurous life to his fans on social media.

Recently, the couple were seen vacationing in Bhutan. Also, on May 24, 2024, Rubina informed her fans that her X (previously Twitter) handle had been hacked and requested her followers to engage with her profile.

For those who don't know, Rubina and Abhinav tied the wedding knot on June 21, 2018, after dating for a few years.

