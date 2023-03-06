Rubina Dilaik aces the denim-on-denim trend like a boss lady, looks stylish as she shares PICS

The denim trend has evolved over the years, and our celebs have left no stone unturned to experiment with it the way they want! Be it a denim dress, denim top and or simply a denim dungaree, one simply can't deny the fact that denim is here to stay forever and will offer a lot more than we expect. So ensemble all you denim lovers as we present you a stylish, comfy, yet another magical denim look donned by none other than the audience's favorite, Rubina Dilaik. When it comes to fashion, the actress has proved her versatility, and her Instagram posts are proof of her fabulous sartorial picks. This time the diva chose the denim way for her photoshoot, and her new pictures are definitely a treat to her fans' eye.

Rubina Dilaik's new PICS:

Today, taking the denim style up a notch, Rubina Dilaik aced the denim-on-denim trend in a blue denim jacket and ripped baggy blue denim jeans. The diva opted for a strapless white inner and layered her denim jacket on it. Looking like a star effortlessly, Rubina just defined style glam all at once as she strikes poses for the camera in this uber-cool outfit. Her natural glow and wavy hair perfectly compliments her fabulous outfit. Sharing these snaps, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 fame captioned, "Thats my #vibe …. #boss #lady." Fans have praised Rubina's new look in the comment section.

Take a look at her PICS here-

On the personal front, Rubina Dilaik tied the knot with actor Abhinav Shukla on 21 June 2012, after dating for several years. The duo has proved to be the audience's favorite couple and is loved by their fans. Rubina and Abhinav are ardent travelers and are often seen exploring exotic locations.

Rubina Dilaik's professional front:

Rubina was seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 14, and even lifted the trophy of the season. She was also seen opposite Rajpal Yadav in a film titled Ardh, which premiered on Zee5 on 10th June. The actress also participated in Rohit Shetty's hit stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and became one of the finalists. After this show, Rubina was seen setting the stage on fire with her exceptional dance moves on the stage of the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

