Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla announce pregnancy with travel pics: ‘Welcoming the LITTLE Traveller soon’

Rubina Dilaik finally confirms her pregnancy. Yes, you read that right. For the past few months, the internet has been abuzz with pictures and videos of netizens spotting her baby bump. Every photo of her had curios netizens commenting if she was pregnant. Although Rubina Dilaik continued denying the rumors, today, the actress announced the news with a sweet post on social media. Well, fans can’t keep calm knowing they have been right all this while. Let’s take a look at her post.

Rubina Dilaik announces pregnancy

The actress is currently in the United States enjoying a vacation with her husband Abhinav Shukla. She jetted off a few weeks back and updated her fans about her whereabouts with daily pictures and videos. Today, just a few minutes back, she uploaded a series of photos where she is seen posing with her hubby on a cruise. The first photo shows Rubina leaning against Abhinav while he is holding her bump. She penned an adorable caption announcing the news. It reads, “We promised we will TOGETHER explore the world since we started dating, got married and now will do. AS A FAMILY. welcoming the LITTLE Traveller soon!” The second and third photo also shows a happy picture of the couple with Rubina flaunting her baby bump. The actress wore a fitted turtleneck top with a shrug and matching trousers. Abvhinav looked cool in a white hoodie and denim.

Check out Rubina Dilaik's pregnancy post here:

Reaction of netizens

Netizens are beyond excited to see the post of Rubina Dilaik. While most commented congratulatory messages for the Bigg Boss 14 couple, others pointed out how they knew that she was pregnant. One user wrote, "Congratulations Rubi di & Appu jiju. So happy for you guys. God bless both of you…" Another wrote, "Congratulations. Bahut luka chupi k baad khush khabri aya finally." One comment reads, "Finally, Sabko wait tha pregnancy reveal ka."

Nia Sharma, Sriti Jha, and others comment

The couple's industry friends and well-wishers also showered love on the post. Actress Charlie Chauhan wrote, "Congratulations!" Nia Sharma dropped a series of cheerful emojis and red hearts. Sriti Jha also dropped, "Congratulationss!"

Check out some of the comments here:

