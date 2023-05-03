Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are all smiles as they attend sister Rohini's haldi ceremony; WATCH

Popular celebrity couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla is among the most loved and famous duo in the entertainment world. Along with their professional life, the couple is also in the headlines owing to their personal life. Both are often seen dishing out major couple goals, and fans adore their chemistry and understanding. Rubina and Abhinav are ardent travelers who love exploring places and are often seen traveling to unexplored destinations.

Rubina Dilaik's new post:

Recently, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla had shared a few pictures with their fans and followers on their social media accounts. The couple was seen sitting on a flight as they headed to an unknown destination. Now a few hours ago, the actress shared a new post on her Instagram handle wherein we see a glimpse of Rubina's sister Rohini's haldi and mehendi ceremony. In this video, we see Rubina and Abhinav celebrating the occasion with their family and she looked elated. Sharing this clip, the actress captioned, "And the memories forever begin."

Watch the video here-

For the unversed, Rubina and Abhinav met through their mutual friend and immediately formed a connection, but they took time for the commitment. Rubina Dilaik was the first one to take the initiative, and Abhinav also expressed his love for her. The couple tied the wedding knot on 21st June 2018.

Rubina and Abhinav's work:

On the professional front, Rubina was seen setting the stage on fire with her exceptional dance moves on the stage of the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. She was recently seen in an entertainment-based show Entertainment Ki Raat-Housefull.

On the other hand, Abhinav Shukla has been a part of numerous shows for many years and has carved a niche for himself. He starred in hit daily soaps such as Chotti Bahu, Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, and others. Abhinav also participated in popular reality shows such as Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Rubina Dilaik proves comfy shoes is the new trend, dons sneakers with her stylish yellow dress; PICS