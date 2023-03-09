Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla give 'kesariya' vibes at their sister's Haldi; See PICS

Popular celebrity couple Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla is among the most adored and famous duo in the entertainment world. Along with their professional life, the couple is also in the headlines owing to their personal life. Both are often seen dishing out major couple goals, and fans adore their chemistry and understanding. Rubina and Abhinav are ardent travellers and love exploring places. The couple is seen spending more time in Rubina's hometown which is Himachal Pradesh. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have now reached Shimla to attend sister Jyotika Dilaik's wedding. For the unversed, Jyotika is a well-known content creator and is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Rajat Sharma.

Rubina-Abhinav exude major couple goals

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rubina shared a couple of pictures from her sister’s Haldi ceremony and we just can’t take our eyes off. In the first picture, the actress was seen posing with her hubby Abhinav as they twin in yellow outfits and gave major couple goals. Talking about their outfits, Rubina was wearing a bright yellow suit and accessorised it with shades and Abhinav, on the other hand, was seen donning a traditional suit and paired it with shades. Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote ‘Kesariya Tera Ishq.’ As soon as she shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis.

Check out the pics here

About Rubina-Abhinav

For the unversed, Rubina and Abhinav met through their mutual friend and immediately formed a connection, but they took time for the commitment. Rubina Dilaik was the first one to take the initiative, and Abhinav also expressed his love for her. The couple tied the wedding knot on 21st June 2018. On the professional front, Rubina was last seen setting the stage on fire with her exceptional dance moves on the stage of the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

ALSO READ: Rubina Dilaik looks beautiful in a yellow ethnic suit, shares PICS from sister Jyotika's Haldi ceremony