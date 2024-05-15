Rubina Dilaik epitomizes beauty and elegance! She's one of the most popular personalities in the television industry, and after welcoming twin daughters with her husband, Abhinav Shukla, the actress is on cloud nine.

Rubina, known for her role in Choti Bahu has recently delighted fans by sharing glimpses of her Bhutan trip with husband Abhinav Shukla.

Rubina Dilaik shares pictures with her husband Abhinav Shukla

The Choti Bahu fame actress took to her Instagram handle and shared some beautiful pictures with her husband Abhinav Shukla. Rubina exuded grace and serenity as she posed alongside her husband amidst the beautiful landscapes of Bhutan.

Accompanying the post with a caption, she wrote, “Heart filled with #gratitude #rubinadilaik.” The actress with her husband posed with the locals. During their time in Bhutan, the couple didn't just enjoy the beautiful scenery; they also embraced cultural exchange, sharing moments with locals and adding authenticity to their journey.

Rubina Dilaik looked gorgeous in a sleeveless beige knitted turtleneck pullover featuring a side tie-up, complemented by a long-sleeved printed brown top. She completed the look with a black long skirt, accessorizing with a silver necklace and earrings. Her makeup remained minimal, enhancing her natural beauty

Fan reactions

As soon as Rubina uploaded the pictures, fans flooded the comment section and showered love on the actress. A fan wrote, “Keep enjoying with your dear ones Rubina. We love to see you happy and be in good health.” Another fan commented, “Welcome to Bhutan @rubinadilaik and your husband. You look beautiful Rubina.”

About Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla first met on the sets of Choti Bahu. Though they started as mere acquaintances, their bond grew stronger over time. After dating for several years, they decided to take their relationship to the next level. The couple’s love story reached its pinnacle with a grand wedding ceremony on July 21, 2018, officially uniting Rubina and Abhinav in matrimony.

In November 2023, Abhinav and Rubina happily embraced parenthood as they welcomed twin daughters, Edhaa and Jeeva into their family.

More about Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik rose to fame after her stint in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 14. Besides this, she showcased her talent on Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and also graced the stage of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Before her reality show stints, the actress was part of several fictional narratives including Choti Bahu, Saas Bina Sasural, Punar Vivah – Ek Nayi Umeed, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Jeannie Aur Juju, and Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki opposite Vivian Dsena, among others.

