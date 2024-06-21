Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's Anniversary: Life of Bigg Boss 14 fame couple after embracing parenthood

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are the ultimate power couple in the television industry. They faced numerous trials and tribulations inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, overcoming all odds together. Rubina once beautifully showcased their relationship through a dance performance on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 with her dance partner Sanam Johar, winning the hearts of fans everywhere.

The couple gave birth to twins named Edha and Jeeva on November 27, 2023.



Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s incredible journey as parents

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla celebrated the arrival of their twin daughters on November 27 last year. A month later, on December 27, they introduced the world to their baby girls by sharing their first photo and revealing their names: Jeeva and Edhaa.



Rubina and Abhinav have been in showbiz for more than a decade now, yet they strive to live a very normal and simple life by traveling to Rubina’s native Himachal Pradesh, gardening, trekking, planting trees, and doing other household chores to stay in touch with their roots.

They aim to instill these characteristics in their daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa. The Bigg Boss 14 winner also posted a video on Instagram where she and her husband were seen teaching their twin babies how to plant trees at home.



It is quite endearing to watch two such accomplished actors and a power couple in the Indian television industry teaching their children small but valuable life lessons. Values like simplicity, humility, and gratefulness are often less found in huge metropolitan cities. It is only when one goes back to the roots the person realizes the actual meaning of living a fruitful life.



How did Bigg Boss 14 become a blessing for Rubina and Abhinav?

Bigg Boss as a show has revived the careers of many celebrities and over the years the ardent followers of Bigg Boss have seen celebrities from various art forms, be it acting, music, social media, sports. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla however, had a very different experience in the show.

In Bigg Boss 14 during a task, where the contestants had to reveal the deepest secret of their lives, Rubina revealed that she along with her husband came to the show to give time to each other, as they were almost on the verge of parting their ways.

This news shocked all the Rubinav fans, housemates as well as the host Salman Khan himself. Even inside the show, the couple went through many struggles but they firmly stood through everything and proved to be each other's strength.



Abhinav and Rubina’s flourishing career post Bigg Boss 14

After their stint on Bigg Boss 14, the famous couple went on to participate individually in two other popular reality shows. Abhinav Shukla took part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and emerged as a semi-finalist.



Meanwhile, his wife, the Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki star, participated in the 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, finishing in fifth place. Simultaneously, she competed in the celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, which made a comeback on television after five years. The actress emerged as the 1st runner-up of the dance reality show.



About Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik (born 26 August 1987) is an Indian actress known for her work in Hindi television. She gained widespread recognition for her debut role as Radhika Shastri in Chotti Bahu and for her acclaimed portrayal of Soumya Singh, a transgender woman, in Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Her performance in the latter earned her the ITA Award for Best Actress Drama. In 2020, she won Bigg Boss 14.

In 2022, Dilaik participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, finishing in fifth place, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, where she was the 1st runner-up. Her other notable television roles include Punar Vivah – Ek Nayi Umeed and Jeannie Aur Juju. She made her Hindi film debut with Palash Muchhal's Ardh in 2022.

About Abhinav Shukla

Abhinav Shukla began his career in the Indian television industry with the show Jersey No. 10 in 2007. In 2008, he portrayed Shantanu in Colors TV's Jaane Kya Baat Hui. The following year, he appeared as Vikram in Zee TV's Chotti Bahu.

In 2010, Shukla was cast as Dev in Star One's Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, but he left the show in 2011 and was replaced by Samir Sharma. Shukla also participated in Bigg Boss 14 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, where he reached the semi-finals.

