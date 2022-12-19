Rubina Dilaik and Mr Faisu’s dance moves will surely drive away your Monday blues; VIDEO

Rubina Dilaik is a name that needs no introduction in the entertainment industry. The actress enjoys a massive fan following and is a huge inspiration for many, owing to her stunner style and boss lady personality. The actress rose to fame with the daily soap Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, where her character became widely popular and was loved by the audience. The actress was last seen in the dance reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, where she formed a good bond with Mr. Faisu. They also appeared in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 as contestants. The duo recently shared a post on social media where their fabulous dance moves have torn the internet.

In the post shared by social media star Faisal Shaikh, he is seen dancing with telly diva Rubina Dilaik. The duo is seen dressed in Arabic style outfits and the chemistry in their dance is surely incredible. The actress has worn a shimmery outfit with a head accessory and black sunnies. Bigg Boss 14 winner looks absolutely gorgeous as she matched steps flawlessly with Mr. Faisu. The duo gave the performance to popular song, ‘Malang’.