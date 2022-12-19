Rubina Dilaik and Mr Faisu’s dance moves will surely drive away your Monday blues; VIDEO
Rubina Dilaik and Mr Faisu drop a dance video showcasing their flawless dance chemistry.
Rubina Dilaik is a name that needs no introduction in the entertainment industry. The actress enjoys a massive fan following and is a huge inspiration for many, owing to her stunner style and boss lady personality. The actress rose to fame with the daily soap Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, where her character became widely popular and was loved by the audience. The actress was last seen in the dance reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, where she formed a good bond with Mr. Faisu. They also appeared in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 as contestants. The duo recently shared a post on social media where their fabulous dance moves have torn the internet.
In the post shared by social media star Faisal Shaikh, he is seen dancing with telly diva Rubina Dilaik. The duo is seen dressed in Arabic style outfits and the chemistry in their dance is surely incredible. The actress has worn a shimmery outfit with a head accessory and black sunnies. Bigg Boss 14 winner looks absolutely gorgeous as she matched steps flawlessly with Mr. Faisu. The duo gave the performance to popular song, ‘Malang’.
Mr. Faisu shared in the captions, “From one show to another we stood strong! Always better together”. See post here-
The fans of the duo are going crazy over the energy and sync between Rubina Dilaik and Mr. Faisu. They flooded the comment section with appreciative comments, like ‘One of fav performance’, Super se bhi dupper, Kya baat kya baat, Loved it, this performance was justtt wowwww, Yeppp always better together kisi ki nazar na lge iss bond ko, The bestest duo, etc.
Rubina Dilaik and Faisal Shaikh
Rubina Dilaik has been part of several daily soaps and for the last few years she is focusing on reality shows. She was seen in Bigg Boss 14 along with her husband Abhinav Shukla, then she was part of Rohit Shetty’s adventure show Khatron Ke Khiladin 12. She was last seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.
Faisal Shaikh is popularly known by his nickname Mr. Faisu in social media. His dancing skills were quite appreciated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.
ALSO READ: Rubina Dilaik flaunts her natural glow as she enjoys vacation in the mountains; WATCH video
A keen follower of Indian television and reality TV shows, Arushi has experience of 4+ years in content writing, and lov... Read more