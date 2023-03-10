Rubina Dilaik attends her sister's wedding; Stuns fans with her latest post

Rubina Dilaik is a well-known personality in the television industry. She is known for her magnificent looks and classy fashion sense. The Bigg Boss 14 winner is also quite active on her social media handles and keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts.

Currently, Rubina, along with her husband Abhinav Shukla, is attending her sister Jyotika's wedding ceremony in Shimla. Both husband and wife are busy with the wedding but they are also updating their fans about the auspicious event.

In a video shared by Pinkvilla, Abhinav, and Rubina are seen escorting the lovely bride to the mandap. Rubina was seen wearing a beautiful pink lehenga along with black shades, making her look happening while Abhinav was seen wearing a grey kurta and a pink turban along with black shades.

Rubina and Abhinav tied the knot in June 2018. They met through a common friend and formed a connection. Like any other couple, this lovely pair has also seen tough times and was on the verge of getting separated.

Both of them revealed that before entering Bigg Boss 14, their marriage was in turmoil. But post Bigg Boss, they worked on their marriage and decided to stay together. Today, this couple is considered to have the strongest relationship that often catches the audience's attention.

Rubina and Abhinav's career

Rubina made her acting debut in 2008 through the Zee TV serial Choti Bahu which gained immense popularity. The show came with a sequel that was aired from 2011 to 2012. She acted in shows like Jeannie Aur Juju, Punar Vivah- Ek Nayi Umeed, Saas Bina Sasural including Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki which again bought her into the limelight with her brilliant performance. She has also participated in reality shows like- Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Bigg Boss 14, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Abhinav has been part of tv shows like- Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Diya Aur Baati Hum and many more. He participated in Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

