Rubina Dilaik breaks the internet with her pool pics; 7 times she flaunted her toned body

Rubina Dilaik is counted among the most fashionable and stylish actresses in the entertainment industry. The telly diva rose to fame with her stint in the daily soap Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki but got the tag of ‘Boss Lady’ with her entry in the reality shows Bigg Boss 14. Apart from these reality shows, she was recently seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, where she was the second runner-up. The actress is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Recently, she shared a series of pictures of herself and the internet just can’t keep calm. Rubina’s recent post

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rubina shared some pictures where she can be seen soaking the sun in a black floral monokini as takes a dip in the pool. As soon as she shared the post, her fans were quick to flood the comment section with fire emojis. Not just this, many celebs also reacted to the post and said she’s raising the temperature in this cold weather. Check out the post here:

7 times Rubina flaunted her toned body Rubina in a floral bikini Rubina exuded mermaid vibes while posing in a stylish mint green floral pattern bikini. In the video, she can be seen flaunting her toned figure and kept her hair wide open. It was during the time when Rubina completed the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 in South Africa and went dreamy vacation with hubby Abhinav Shukla. Here’s the video:

Rubina’s multi-coloured bikini Rubina dropped many jaws when she shared sizzling pictures from her Goa vacation. In the pictures, she can be seen enjoying her time at a swimming pool in a bikini. Her drenched look in a multicoloured swimsuit adorned with mirror embellishments wowed the internet and her look instantly went viral. Here’s the post:

Rubina’s sea green monokini Rubina posted a few pictures of herself chilling by the pool in a green monokini at a resort in Abu Dhabi. Her sun-kissed pictures were enough for fans to go crazy and in no time, they flooded the comment section with heart emojis. She captioned the post, "Soaking in the Vibe.” Check out the post here:

Rubina posing in black bikini Taking to her Instagram handle, the Bigg Boss 14 winner shared a few pictures where she can be seen relaxing on an inflatable flamingo shaped floater in the pool with her shades on. She looked gorgeous with open hair and no make-up. Rubina had donned a black tube bikini and simply looked stunning. Here’s the look:

Rubina’s splashy pose in black floral bikini For celebrating hubby Abhinav’s birthday, the couple went to Maldives. She shared a few pictures from the exotic location where Rubina can be seen dressed in printed swimwear as she makes the most of her me time on the beach. Her splish-splashy pose went viral in no time. Check out the post here:

Rubina’s hot red bikini Rubina set the internet ablaze when she dropped a carousel of smoking hot solo photos donning a red bikini. She struck different poses in the stunning backdrop of the pristine blue water and the clear blue sky. She opted for no makeup, a scarf to tie her tresses, sunglasses and a statement choker neckpiece. Here’s the look:

Rubina’s neon bikini From her Maldives vacation, Rubina shared several pictures of herself enjoying the white sandy beaches of the exotic place wearing a neon printed bikini set. The actor jumped around ecstatically, smiled unabashedly, and struck poses for the beach photoshoot. Here’s the post:

Rubina’s work life On the professional front, Rubina Dilaik started her career with the show Chhoti Bahu and was last seen as a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. She was also part of Rohit Shetty’s stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Along with this, she also appeared in some music albums. The actress also did a short film Ardh which was released on the OTT platform.

