Rubina Dilaik celebrates as her show Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki turns 7; Shares unseen BTS PICS

Popular actress Rubina Dilaik has been a part of the entertainment world for a long time now. Over the years, the actress has worked in numerous shows and carved a space in the hearts of the audience. One of her popular shows include Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki was one of the most successful show which was loved by the audience. In this show, Rubina starred opposite Vivian Dsena and their pair was very immensely loved by the viewers.

Rubina Dilaik's new post:

Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki clocks 7 years today (June 1). Rubina played the character of Saumya in the show, who was a transgender. The actress essayed the character so effortlessly that fans with connected her. A few hours ago, Rubina took to her social media handle and shared a few unseen BTS pictures from the sets of her show Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki as the show turns 7.

Sharing these snaps, the actress wrote, "7 years of Shakti, 7 years of #haya ……. And infinite love of our #fans …. thank you." Fans took over the comment section of Rubina's post and recalled her spectacular performance in the show.

Take a look at her PICS here-

Rubina Dilaik's professional life:

Rubina started her career with a popular daily soap Chhoti Bahu but became a prominent household name with her show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She was seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 14 and even lifted the trophy of the season. She was also seen opposite Rajpal Yadav in a film titled Ardh, which premiered on Zee5 on 10th June. The actress also participated in Rohit Shetty's hit stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and became one of the finalists.

Rubina Dilaik was seen setting the stage on fire with her exceptional dance moves on the stage of the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. At present, Rubina is part of an entertainment-based show Entertainment Ki Raat-Housefull.



