Rubina Dilaik dances with joy at her sister's wedding, looks gorgeous in a multi-colored lehenga; Watch

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are a popular celebrity couple who is known for their undeniable chemistry and love. Both constantly proved that they are made for each other as they are often seen traveling together, going on dates, and spending quality time with each other and their families. Being fans' favorite celeb couple, their fans are often curious to know about their professional and personal life. Rubina and Abhinav also keep their fans and follower updated regarding everything. Recently, the duo shared a snap as they traveled to attend their sister Rohini's wedding.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's new video:

A few hours ago, Rubina Dilaik took to her social media handle and shared a video from Rohini's wedding with her fans and followers. In this clip, the Bigg Boss 14 winner is seen twirling in a shimmery multicolored lehenga and looks absolutely stunning. She is also seen dancing with Abhinav, her sister, and her sister's husband. Abhinav also looks dapper in a black blazer set. Sharing this video, Rubina captioned, "Happiness is seeing your sister HAPPY."

Watch the video here-

Earlier, Rubina had also shared a few glimpses from her sister's haldi, mehendi, and wedding ceremony.

Take a look here-

Rubina Dilaik's professional life:

Rubina started her career with a popular daily soap Chhoti Bahu but became a prominent household name with her show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She was seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 14 and even lifted the trophy of the season. She was also seen opposite Rajpal Yadav in a film titled Ardh, which premiered on Zee5 on 10th June. The actress also participated in Rohit Shetty's hit stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and became one of the finalists.

Rubina Dilaik was seen setting the stage on fire with her exceptional dance moves on the stage of the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. At present, Rubina is part of an entertainment-based show Entertainment Ki Raat-Housefull.

