Rubina Dilaik drops PICS from Entertainment Ki Raat- Housefull, plays fun games with Tejasswi Prakash and more

Entertainment Ki Raat-Housefull is a new entertainment-based reality show which is all set to take the audience on a fun rollercoaster ride. The format of the show is based on celebrities participating in fun activities and games and entertaining the viewers with their acts. In this show, two brothers, played by Punit J. Pathak and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, will be assigned a task by their grandmother. Their challenge involves challenging the guests with games, pranks, and punishments. Several popular celebs are said to be seen in this upcoming entertainment reality show.

Rubina Dilaik shares PICS:

A few hours ago, Rubina Dilaik took to her social media handle and shared a few candid snaps from the sets of Entertainment Ki Raat-Housefull. In these snaps, we also see Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and the hosts of the show, Punit Pathak and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. We see the stars playing fun games and are captured here candidly. Sharing these fun snaps, Rubina captioned, "Its TORTURE ( with laughter) Time Housefull Bae-bi @colorstv Monday to Sunday at 10 pm." Fans in the comment section have expressed their excitement to see all the celebs on one show.

Take a look at their PICS here-

About Entertainment Ki Raat-Housefull:

Hosted by Punit Pathak and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Entertainment Ki Raat-Housefull will soon grace our TV screens. Produced by Neeraj Sharma, Entertainment Ki Raat: Housefull will premiere on April 15 at 10 pm on Colors and will air every day at 10 pm.

About Rubina Dilaik:

Rubina Dilaik has been a part of several fictional shows such as Choti Bahu, Jeannie Aur Juju, Punar Vivah- Ek Nayi Umeed, Saas Bina Sasural, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, and more. The actress also participated in several reality shows such as Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She was last seen in the star-studded dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

