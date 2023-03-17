Rubina Dilaik enjoys her sister's wedding with husband in the hills; Watch video

Rubina Dilaik is a well-known personalities in the television industry. She is known for her amazing persona and fashion sense. She is very active on her social media handles and keeps on updating her fans on her whereabouts. Rubina has won millions of hearts over years with her acting skills and personality.

Rubina and her husband actor Abhinav Shukla are spending time in Rubina's hometown in Himachal Pradesh. The couple went to Himachal Pradesh to attend Rubina's sister Jyotika's wedding.

Rubina took to her Instagram handle and poster a video of herself enjoying with her husband and extended family members. The couple is often seen spending time in Himachal Pradesh which indicated that they share a great bond with the family and posts pictures and videos with them.

'Simple yet Abundant", the caption read.

Rubina's personal life

Rubina married actor Abhinav Shukla in 2018. They met through a mutual friend and instantly formed a connection. They are one of the most loved couples in the entertainment industry and often give couple goals to their fans through their social media handles.

Rubina's work front

Rubina made her acting debut in 2008 with the Zee Tv show Chotti Bahu where she portrayed the role of Radhika Shastri and became a household name. She was gained praised for her performance in Colors Tv show Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki opposite Vivian Dsena.She also participated in reality shows like- Bigg Boss 14 where she became the winner, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.