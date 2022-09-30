Rubina Dilaik escapes major head injury while rehearsing aerial dance for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10
Rubina Dilaik escapes a head injury while practicing for her performance at Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.
Rubina Dilaik is amongst the most popular celebrities in the showbiz world and presently, she is winning hearts with her stellar performances in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The actress rose to fame after her stint in the popular daily soap Chhoti Bahu. She was also seen in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show and emerged as one of the finalists. In the celeb dance show, she is paired with choreographer Sanam Johar and the judges and the audience are full of praise for their exceptional dance performances. Rubina Dilaik recently escaped a major head injury while practicing.
In the video shared by the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant, she is seen doing an aerial stunt practice for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 performance. While doing a downslide she accidentally slipped and was about to fall down head first, but was saved in time by her choreographer Sanam Johar. She wrote in the captions, “Just n Humpty humpty dumpty had a great fall……”
See the video here-
Sanam Johar was all praises for Rubina in his recent interview with Pinkvilla. He said, "She's an excellent learner. And a very sweet person to be around. Very grounded and hard working. She is willing to try any and all kinds of steps and dance forms but the only thing she is apprehensive of is doing lifts. But again, I am confident that with time, she will get used to them and get comfortable."
Rubina Dilaik is one of the contestants of Jhalak Dikhlaja 10 which is hosted by Manish Paul. the judges of the show include Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi, and Karan Johar. As per the recent promos, she impressed the judges with her Himachali dance on the stage, she also made them dance with her. She presented the judges with Himachali caps as well.
Also read- Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10's Rubina Dilaik, Sanam Johar are in no mood to rehearse; Watch them have fun