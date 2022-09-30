Rubina Dilaik escapes major head injury while rehearsing aerial dance for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

Rubina Dilaik is amongst the most popular celebrities in the showbiz world and presently, she is winning hearts with her stellar performances in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The actress rose to fame after her stint in the popular daily soap Chhoti Bahu. She was also seen in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show and emerged as one of the finalists. In the celeb dance show, she is paired with choreographer Sanam Johar and the judges and the audience are full of praise for their exceptional dance performances. Rubina Dilaik recently escaped a major head injury while practicing.

In the video shared by the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant, she is seen doing an aerial stunt practice for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 performance. While doing a downslide she accidentally slipped and was about to fall down head first, but was saved in time by her choreographer Sanam Johar. She wrote in the captions, “Just n Humpty humpty dumpty had a great fall……”